New York State is home to some of the nation’s most beloved summer camps, offering children and teens unforgettable experiences in the scenic Adirondack and Catskill Mountains, according to American Summer Camps.

No matter if your child is new to camp, loves the arts, or is into sports, these top camps offer a safe and fun place to learn new things, make friends, and grow.

Timber Lake West

Located in Roscoe, NY, this co-ed camp offers two four-week sessions designed for first-time campers. It’s known for its warm, family-style atmosphere and structured programming.

Brant Lake Camp

Found in Brant Lake, NY, this all-boys camp has operated since 1916. It focuses on athletics, leadership, and age-specific programs to help boys grow in confidence and sportsmanship.

Camp Walden

Based in Diamond Point, NY, this co-ed camp provides a nurturing environment with a mix of traditional activities like swimming, arts, and sports, all set along a beautiful lake.

Timber Lake Camp

Located in the Catskill Mountains near Shandaken, NY, this co-ed camp promotes personal development and teamwork using its STARFISH values system across its vast 500-acre campus.

Camp Echo

Located in Burlingham, NY, just 90 minutes from NYC, this co-ed camp offers a tight-knit, supportive community with a strong emphasis on friendships and camper choice.

French Woods Sports and Arts Center

Situated in Hancock, NY, this co-ed teen camp for ages 12–17 offers customizable schedules with programs in sports, arts, and tech, making it perfect for independent-minded teens.

French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts

Also in Hancock, NY, this co-ed camp is renowned for its world-class music, theater, and visual arts training for kids ages 7–17.