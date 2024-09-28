Every Wal-Mart is pretty huge. But one local superstore is the hugest in the land!



We've all been there. Even after walking into your local Walmart a thousand times, every time you go into that store you probably think to yourself at some point "This place is enormous!"

I have 3 kids, 2 of whom love to run wild around Walmart. So I really take notice every time we go to our local Wally World in Clifton Park how big the store is. I probably get a 5k in running after our kiddos!

Of all those enormous box stores in the United States, one right here in the Capital Region is the largest of them all.

Which Upstate New York Walmart Is America's Largest?

From the street, you would never know this particular Capital Region Walmart is so huge! It seems like your standard big box store from its unassuming parking lot level view. But everything changes once you step inside.

The Walmart at Crossgates Commons has a spacious 2-story interior that is a vast expanse of food, toys, beef jerky, electronics, pajama pants, yellow dot specials, and more. And all that space makes our Albany Wal-Mart the largest in the United States according to Albany.com. At nearly 260,000 square feet of shopping space, it dwarfs the average Wal-Mart store by about 90,000 square feet. Look at it this way: a good-sized house is 2,000 square feet. That means this store has the space of 130 good size homes! That's crazy!

Now there is a reason this Wal-Mart is so big. Albany.com points out it used to be coupled with a Sam's Club. When Sam's closed, Wal-Mart took over that space to become a two-floor mega-store So when this store was initially built, making it the biggest was never the intention. It just kind of ended up that way when the opportunity to expand presented itself.

Chances are you have been to this Wal-Mart so you know how expansive it is. But, there are actually several video tours on YouTube (like the one below) documenting its status as the world's largest.

The Albany location you could say has become a destination of interest for Walmart connoisseurs. Or maybe we just walk in and think "This store is HUGE - let's take video!"

