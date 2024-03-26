There are one hundred and fifty-one Pizza Hut restaurants in New York state but soon there will be one less. It was announced recently that a Pizza Hut location in Upstate NY and the only one in this city will be permanently closing.

This Pizza Hut location has been a staple in the community since 1998. Located at 12 Hudson Ave in Glens Falls, Pizza Hut will close its doors forever on March 27th to make way for a new dispensary.

The Glens Falls Chronicle caught up with Pizza Hut manager, Recco Clark. His sentiments were the thoughts of many in the community. He said that it was "sort of sad" and that he had been at this location since it opened in May of 1998. He said that he watched a lot of kids come in and then work for him. He thought this Pizza Hut would be the one he would retire in. Clark will be a floating manager for the Fort Edward and Queensbury locations.

What Will Happen To The Pizza Hut Space?

A new dispensary will be opening up in the Glens Falls Pizza Hut location. OK for Legacy Dispensary was approved by the Glens Falls Planning Board on March 5th for a marijuana dispensary.

There are fourteen Pizza Hut locations in the Capital Region and three nearby the Glens Falls Pizza Hut that will be closing. These Pizza Huts are in Fort Edward and two in Queensbury.