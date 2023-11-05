After 24 Yrs Iconic Downtown Albany Brewery Closes-What’s Next?

It has been a staple in downtown Albany for nearly a quarter of a century but The Albany Pump Station has officially closed. What's next for that location? Something new is brewing.

Why Did The Albany Pump Station Close?

The founder of the C.H. Evans Brewing Albany Pump Station, Cornelius H. “Neil” Evans, passed away in June at the age of 78. The business was up for sale and shortly after another popular local brewery stepped in.

The Albany Pump Station Says Farewell

In a video, here is what was posted on the Albany Pump Station's Facebook page:

Tonight we shut off our iconic sign for the final time. Through the good times and the bad, we have been a staple in downtown Albany for 24 years. Thank you, everyone, for the memories we’ve shared together.

Which Brewery Is Taking Over The Albany Pump Station?

Common Roots Brewing Company announced in May that they will be moving in. The space will remain closed for renovations.

Common Roots Brewing Company's owners Christian and Bert Weber said,

We are both excited and humbled to be continuing the C.H. Evans legacy while bringing this historic building into the Common Roots family. We are thrilled to be able to continue the historic operations at the Albany Pump Station while expanding the Common Roots brand there.

No word yet of when Common Roots Brewing Company will open in the iconic Albany Pump Station location.