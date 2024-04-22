When it comes to chain restaurants, we have plenty to choose from across New York State. There are a variety of chicken places, Mexican chains, burger joints, pizza places, and more. We now know, however, which restaurant chains are the least trusted in the country.

Chain Storeage conducted a survey that ranked the most trusted to the least trusted restaurant chains in the United States. Some of the criteria included performance consistency, honest reviews, and feedback, delivering on promises, listening and responding to feedback, treatment of employees, and being transparent about behind-the-scenes operations.

Panera Bread was named the least-trusted restaurant chain in America. According to the survey, across the United States, twenty percent of American adults who took the survey said that they were the most distrusted.

That means that they thought they weren't consistent, they didn't give honest feedback, or deliver on promises to customers to name a few. There are one hundred and twenty-five Panera locations in New York State and sixteen in the Capital Region.

Coming in at a close second with eighteen percent of those surveyed saying that this was the second most distrusted chain restaurant in the United States is Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle ranked a close second because of the same reasons. According to the survey, they don't have consistency, their pricing isn't transparent, and they don't ask for honest reviews and feedback to name a few.

There are two hundred and thirteen Chipotle Mexican Grills in New York State and twelve in the Capital Region.