2 Arrested Who Watched Kids Beat On Disabled Person In Upstate New York

Disturbing Story in Upstate New York

A disturbing story out of Upstate New York; State Police announced the arrest of two adults accused of instructing, and then watching four juveniles physically assault an adult with developmental disabilities.

According to the New York State Police, Nellie McCaul, 43, of Copake Falls and Brandy Shook, 36, of Hudson, were arrested last week for Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person and four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police say that on July 5th, "Shook and McCaul instructed and watched four juveniles physically assault an adult victim with developmental disabilities." NYSP

adults arrested in Upstate New York for allowing kids to beat on disabled adult, 518-news, 518news, Upstate New York pair arrested after watching juveniles assault disabled person Copake, NY Photo: Google Maps loading...

What Do State Police Allege Happened?

The New York State Police say that the investigation began over the summer after allegations that the adults were behind a physical assault of a disabled adult, who they watched get beaten up by four kids.

Police say that on July 5th, "Shook and McCaul instructed and watched four juveniles physically assault an adult victim with developmental disabilities."

Previous Child Abuse Allegations

This is not the first time that Nellie McCaul has been brought up on child abuse charges.

According to a News 10 ABC story from June, 2021, police arrested Copake residents Duane McCaul, 38, and Nellie McCaul, 39, on several charges connected to a child abuse investigation.

The report from 2021 states that the "McCauls had handcuffed an 8-year-old child to a bed frame several different times. They’re also accused of engaging in other forms of child abuse."

The NYSP report says that Shook and McCaul were arraigned in the City of Hudson Court on March 4, 2025, and are due back in Copake Town Court on March 24, 2025.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer