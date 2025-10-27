New York is one of the most hated states in America, but why?

Recently World Population Review ranked the most hated states in America and the news is not good for New York. Ranking in the top 10 it appears that much of the nation has a negative view of the Empire State. Scroll down to see exactly where NY ranks.

If you ask me the rest of America is jealous of what New York has to offer. For example, New York has nearly 19 million acres of forest and the largest park (Adirondack Park) in the United States. Here are some other reasons that the rest of the country might hate NY.

New York City, the greatest city on earth.

New Yorkers are so generous we let New Jersey borrow the Jets and Giants.

The potato chip was invented in Saratoga Springs.

New York is home to the world's smallest inhabited island. (Thousand Islands)

The story of Santa Clause started in the Capital Region, need I say more?

According to World Population Review, New York is not only in the top 10 most hated, the top 5 most hated but made it to top 3 most hated state in America. Here are the top 5 for 2025:

Illinois New Jersey New York West Virginia California

Merriam-Webster defines "hate" as intense hostility and aversion, usually deriving from fear, anger, or sense of injury. An extreme dislike or disgust : antipathy, loathing. Loathing? Wow, the rest of the nation should visit our beautiful state.

Once they visit the Empire State Building, walk the beaches on Long Island, hike at Kaaterskill Falls, see the history of the Capital Region, breathe the fresh air of the Adirondacks, go snomobiling in Central New York and take in a Buffalo Bills game they will love New York.

