Want to Live In An Old New York Church? These 2 Properties Are For Sale

The housing market in New York State, and across the Nation, has been on a rollercoaster ride for a couple of years. In 2024, according to Bank Rate, housing prices in the Empire State are likely to rise due to lack of inventory. It seems that all of the raised ranches, Cape and colonial-style homes are taken so, how about buying a church?

There are at least 2 churches for sale in the Capital Region of New York. One is ready to live in while the other might need divine intervention. Let's take a look at both.

Get our free mobile app

Our first church is listed by Leanna Pace of the Oxford Property Group USA for $150,000. The 2 acre property located at 387 Krumkill Road in Albany, NY is listed as pending.

This land which used to belong to the Unity of Faith Christian Church is considered prime land to be used for residential or religious purposes only. Plenty of parking available for future place of worship.

518 news, New York church for sale, Albany realtor.com loading...

Our second church is listed by Karan Murray with Roohan Realty with an asking price of $250.000. This church was built around 1813 as is located at 1717 Mechanic Street in Galway, NY.

Let's take a look at what it would be like to live in an old church. Today this building features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on nearly half an acre of land. As cool as the church is, the barn in the backyard is intriguing as well.

Live In This 1800's New York Church Built as a church in 1813, this single family home could be yours today for $250,000. Listed by Karan Murray with Roohan Realty Gallery Credit: Karolyi

LOOK - Upstate New York Home For Sale for $1000 This Upstate New York home has been listed by Greater Syracuse Land Bank with an asking price of just $1000. Let's take a look around. Gallery Credit: Karolyi