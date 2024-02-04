Turning the Clocks Ahead, Here’s When We Spring Forward In New York

Every year, twice a year, someone you know will ask about changing the clocks. It appears that many have a difficult time remembering if we turn the clocks ahead in the fall or the spring. Even with the phrase we were taught in school "spring forward, fall behind" many are still puzzled.

Maybe the phrase is somewhat confusing because when we change the clocks ahead it will still be winter. Here's what you need to know about changing the clocks forward in New York in 2024.

Get our free mobile app

As each day passes we are gaining more and more daylight. According to WETM in Elmira, NY we are adding approximately 3 minutes of daylight each day in February. The first official day of spring will be Monday March 20, 2024. Somewhere in-between we will move the clocks forward.

Time and Date reports that Daylight Savings Time starts in New York on Sunday March 10, 2024 at 2am. In other words on Sunday March 10th at 2am local standard time will transition to 3am and your clocks should reflect that.

518 news, turning the clocks ahead in New York, daylight savings time Photo by Pablo Heimplatz on Unsplash loading...

Time and Date also lets us know that Daylight Savings Time will end in New York on Sunday November 3, 2024 at 2am. In other words on Sunday November 3rd at 2am local standard time will transition back to 1am and your clocks should reflect that.

Daylight Savings Time does not begin and end on the same date each year. According to Britannica, the United States of America set the beginning of Daylight Savings Time as the second Sunday in March while the first Sunday in November would mark the end.

50 Celebrities Born In New York State Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 50 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town? Gallery Credit: Karolyi

February New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on January 8th 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler