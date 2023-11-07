Another Jackson, NJ school employee charged with sexual crimes

🚍 A second Jackson school district bus driver has been arrested

JACKSON – A school bus driver has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the second district employee to face similar charges in the past week.

According to a message sent to the district on Oct. 26, the day of their arrest, the individual was also charged with distribution of child pornography. Both charges came from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The driver's identity was not disclosed by the district. The prosecutor's office was closed Tuesday for Election Day.

The offenses did not occur on school property and did not involve any Jackson School District students, according to the message. The employee has been suspended with pay in accordance with state law and will not be allowed on school property.

"All district employees undergo a criminal history background check before they commence employment in the district to ensure they are free of any criminal record. The district is alerted of any criminal charges. Those procedures were followed in this case as well," the district said.

The Jackson School District has its own transportation department and fleet of buses.

Andrew James Fantasia, 27, of Beachwood, an 8th-grade math teacher since September 2021 at the Goetz Middle School, was charged with possession of child pornography and an additional count of endangering the welfare of a child.

A search of Fantasia's cell phone found nude pictures of the student he is charged with having inappropriate sexual contact with while on school property.

Fantasia was initially charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

