Sprouts Market brings more excitement to NJ with new location

It's not every day we learn of another market expanding in The Garden State. It's especially rare when that retailer has only a couple of locations in New Jersey.

But that's exactly what's happening. Sprouts Farmers Market, which has locations in Marlton and Haddon Township, has announced their expansion in The Garden State.

Sprouts Farmers Market primarily exists in the southern and western parts of the country, with the majority of stores in California with 139 locations. The state with the second largest number is Texas with 50 stores, followed by Arizona at 45 and Florida at 44.

Although Sprouts Farmers Market isn't unheard of in our part of the country, it is rare to come across one. Aside from the two locations (soon to be three) in New Jersey, they have two stores in Pennsylvania and one in Delaware.

What makes Sprouts unique among other markets is the line of products they offer. According to their website, Sprouts opened their first location in 2002 "in an effort to make natural foods accessible to everyone."

Not just accessible, but also affordable. With most supermarkets marking up prices on natural foods, Sprouts was determined to be different and make it so everyone could afford natural, high-quality foods.

They believe in this so much that they won't sell popular items commonly found in most markets. According to their website, they refuse to "sell the country’s top-selling sodas, snacks and candy."

They strive to be known for having the very best of Farmer's Markets everywhere, which is what made them as popular as they are today. And if that weren't enough, they also have their foundation.

According to their website, "The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is helping kids grow healthy through nutrition education and hands-on gardening programs that bring learning to life." Helping develop healthy habits at a young age while partnering with nonprofit organizations is something Sprouts takes great pride in.

And pretty soon, New Jersey will have its third location. The company has decided to take over the shuttered Aldi location in West Deptford, NJ, which is in the southern portion of the state in Gloucester County.

Sprouts first came to the Garden State in 2019 with the opening of its Marlton store. Since then they've opened their second New Jersey location in Haddon Township.

According to the company, Sprouts is "one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States." As of now, there's no word on when the new West Deptford location will be opening.

