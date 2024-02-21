This New York Mall Turns 40, How Many of These Stores Do You Remember from Opening Day?

Crossgates Mall in Albany opened on Sunday March 4, 1984. 40 years have passed since their Grand Opening and in that time some stores have opened and closed while others are still going strong. Were you there on opening day?

Take a step back in time as you scroll through the pictures below. How many of the stores shown below do you remember?

Get our free mobile app

Crossgates Mall is the 3rd largest shopping mall in New York State with over 1.7 million square feet of retail space! Developers unveiled their plans to build the mall in 1978 but wouldn't open it's doors for another 6 years. Wait until you see which movies were playing at the mall when it opened.

What do you recall about 1984? "Jump" by Van Halen was the #1 song in the United States, Ronald Reagan was our President and "Splash" with Daryl Hannah was at the top of the box office.

YouTube.com-Crossgates Mall YouTube.com-Crossgates Mall loading...

Head to Crossgates Mall today and you will find 110 Grill, Apple Store, Carhartt, Foot Locker and many other retailers. I believe that JC Penny and Macy's, which used to be Filene's, are the only stores that have been there the entire time.

In the last 40 years, how many times have you been to the Crossgates Mall? Date nights at the movies, grabbing some food at the Food Court Garden and countless Christmas shopping days. Maybe a trip to Merry Go Round for back to school clothes. Here's your chance to go back in time and relive simpler times.

Crossgates Mall in Albany Opened in 1984 This is what the Crossgates Mall looked like when it opened in 1984. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer