This Is the Moment Lightning Struck 2 New York Landmarks at the Same Time

Photo by Micah Tindell on Unsplash

New York photographer Nicholas Isabella specializes in landscape photography and while chasing storms he has been able to freeze spectacular moments in time. One night Isabella was in the right place at the right time, the moment lightning struck the Empire State Building and the World Trade Tower Plaza at the same time.

A flash of lightning always grabs our attention and we ask anyone around, "did you see that"? One night, as storms passed through Manhattan, one strike in particular caught the attention of Nicholas of Nicholas Isabella Photography and he captured the shot everyone is talking about.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, not only does lightning strike the same place twice, in the case of the Empire State Building, lightning can, and often does, strike the same place repeatedly. On average the Empire State Building is struck by lighting 25 times each year. Storm Highway reports that it is common for lightning to split and strike several places at the same time.

Here are some lightning 'Do's and Don'ts' from the CDC:

    • "When thunder roars go indoors". If you are outside, go inside.
    • Get low to the ground to reduce the risk of lightning strike BUT DO NOT lay flat on the ground
    • Curl up into a ball
    • Do Not find shelter under a tree
    • Get off bodies of water such as a pond, lake, river, etc.
    • Avoid an open vehicle like a convertible or golf cart
    • Do Not shelter in a baseball dugout

 

