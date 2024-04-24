These Are the Top 10 Best Places to Live In the Capital Region of New York, Ranked

Do you like where you live? Thinking of moving to a new town for a fresh start? There are several things to consider before loading the moving trucks. Schools, crime rate and cost of living are just a few things to think about. If you are looking to live in the Capital Region of New York this guide could help.

These are the Top 10 Best Places to Live In the Capital Region of New York.

Niche.com is site that ranks and reviews everything from schools to companies, cities and neighborhoods. Using their reader reviews we were able to rank the Top 10 Best Places to Live In the Capital Region.

Before we get into the Top 10, here are a few honorable mentions that almost made the cut:

Averill Park, NY

West Sand Lake, NY

Ballston Spa, NY

Troy, NY

Wynantskill

#10 - WYNANTSKILL, NY

Scotia

#9 - SCOTIA, NY

#8 - ALBANY, NY

#8 - ALBANY, NY

East Glenville

#7 - EAST GLENVILLE, NY

New Scotland

#6 - NEW SCOTLAND, NY

Menands

#5 - MENANDS, NY

Voorheesville

#4 - VOORHEESVILLE

Altamont

#3 - ALTAMONT, NY

Saratoga Springs

#2 - SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Westmere

#1 - WESTMERE, NY

Westmere is a comfortable, fun, and convenient place to live. Only about 8-12 minutes to downtown Albany, 18-20 minutes to Troy, and 15-20 minutes to Schenectady. - Current Resident via niche.com

