These 10 Celebrities Were Spotted On the Subway In New York, Can You Guess Which Ones?

It is always exciting to see a celebrity in the "wild, so to speak. Sure we are used to seeing them on the silver screen or on stage but when we run into someone famous in our every day life it's like being a kid and seeing a teacher at the grocery store. What are you doing here?

In Manhattan it is not uncommon to see a celebrity stepping out of a town car to grab dinner at a trendy restaurant. Where you don't necessarily expect to see celebrity is on the subway. Here are 10 celebrities spotted on the subway in New York City.

Take a look at the pictures below to see if you can guess which celebrities were spotted on the subway in the city. Then slide left to see the actual subway shots, courtesy of subwaycreatures on Instagram. Have some fun with it by looking at their eyes first. Do you recognize any of them with these close-ups?

Some of these are an easy guess but there are a couple that you will just have to see for yourself. I'll give you the answers to this collection of eyes down below.

Before we show you the answers to which celebrities were spotted on the subway in New York, here is a bonus. Here is actor Felix Solis (Omar Navarro in Ozark) seen attending the Tedeschi Trucks Band concert at King's Theatre in Brooklyn on Saturday September 28, 2024.

  1. Ed Sheeran
  2. David Harbour
  3. Jerry O'Connell
  4. Pauley Shore
  5. Hoda Kotb
  6. Neil Patrick Harris
  7. Bradley Cooper
  8. Al Roker
  9. Michael Imperioli
  10. Fran Lebowitz

