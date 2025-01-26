The Best Romantic Hotels in Upstate New York For A Spicy Getaway

Sometimes a couple needs a night or weekend away and there are some great hotels in our area that will do just the trick.

Who says that you've got to book a flight and travel somewhere way out of the way in order to have a relaxing vacation. Sometimes what the doctor ordered is a "staycation." Not too far from home, all the familiar surroundings, but you don't have to clean up. It sounds perfect to me.

For many couples around the Capital Region a night away can make a world of difference. Escape the day to day, and get reconnected. With Valentine's Day around the corner it might not be a ad idea to start looking for a nice place for some private time. A hotel right here in the Capital Region might provide exactly what you're looking for.

Where To Stay

In Albany there are a few choices for you anxious couples. With close walks to restaurants and nightlife, it would be a magical stay.

Renaissance Hotel

From their website: At the Renaissance Albany, you will be nestled in the heart of the Capital of New York state, in the historic DeWitt Clinton Hotel, and at the base of the Capital Steps.

The photos tour on the website will sell you on this. Luxury rooms with gorgeous views and a romantic restaurant inside? Say no more.

The Morgan State House

From their website: The Morgan State House is located on beautiful Washington Park, lovely in every season, it is the gateway to the City of Albany’s businesses, New York State Capital buildings, medical centers, universities, museums and entertainment venues.

For me this gives you all the charm of a bed and breakfast with the elegance of a high end luxury hotel. You and your special someone would love a night or weekend here.

If we head to Schenectady we can stay in one of the most historical places in Upstate New York, the Stockade.

The Stockade Inn

Not only are you getting to stay in one of the nicest areas in Upstate New York, but this building goes all the way back to 1814. There's quite a bit of history here, and also some amazing luxury accommodations. They even do yoga! That could be a wonderful couples activity.

Now let's head north to Saratoga Springs and one of the most historic hotels in that area.

The Adelphi Hotel

You want luxury, this is it. The Adelphi might be one of the most beautiful hotels I have ever seen.

From their website: Indulge in an unforgettable experience at Saratoga Springs’s premier luxury hotel. Revel in stunning accommodations, outstanding amenities & world-class dining, located in the heart of vibrant Downtown Saratoga Springs.