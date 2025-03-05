Texas vs. New York: Will New York Strip Become Texas Strip In This Culinary Controversy?
If nothing else, 2025 has been an interesting year and it's only March! Just when you thought talking about the Gulf of America and making Canada our 51st State was surprising, now we have a politician from Texas wanting to change the name of New York strip steak.
Just because a New York restaurant named Texas beef a New York Strip in the 19th century doesn’t mean we need to keep doing that. Liberal New York shouldn’t get the credit for our hard-working ranchers. - Lt. Governor Dan Patrick
The strip steak has been known in America as New York strip steak since the late 1800's. The name was coined at a New York restaurant and now, in a "rare" move, the Lieutenant Governor of Texas wants to rename it to Texas Strip?
Delmonico's restaurant, 56 Beaver Street, in Manhattan opened as a café in 1827. In 1837 Delmonico's opened the first fine dining restaurant in America, known for the world famous Delmonico Steak, also known as New York Strip.
The Austin American Standard reports that, if passed, restaurants and stores would be asked to change the name of this cut of beef on labels and menus.
