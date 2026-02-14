USA! USA! USA! In this case it's NYS! NYS! NYS! Let's take a look at the dozen or so Olympic athletes that were born in New York State.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are taking place in Milano Cortina 2026 from now until February 22nd. Athletes from around the world have gathered in Italy to compete in a variety of sports but how about some home state pride with a spotlight on the athletes from New York!

Whether you are an athlete or an athletic supporter, the Olympic Games gives everyone the chance to root for the athletes representing the stars and stripes in ski jumping, luge, curling, ice hockey, speedskating and a variety of other events in an attempt to bring home the gold, silver or bronze.

From California to Connecticut Americans are rooting for the good old Team USA. There are approximately 14 Team USA Olympians that were born in New York. Perhaps not a surprise, Lake Placid is the town with the most New Yorkers competing. Let's take a look.

Here are some Team USA athletes born in New York State;

Danny Casper - Curling from Briarcliff Manor, NY

Clayton DeClemente - Speedskating from Poughkeepsie, NY

Emily Fishnaller - Luge from Lake Placid, NY

Aerin Frankel - Ice Hockey from Briarcliff Manor, NY

Tate Frantz - (pictured above) Ski Jumping from Lake Placid, NY

Team USA athletes from New York State continued;

Jonny Gustafson - (pictured above) Luge from Massena, NY

Sean Hollander - Luge from Lake Placid, NY

Sophia Kirkby - Luge from Lake Placid, NY

Chris Lillis - Freestyle Skiing from Rochester, NY

Kamryn Lute - Speedskating, Short Track Speedskating from Manhattan, NY

Team USA athletes from New York State continued;

Charlie McAvoy - Ice Hockey from Long Beach, NY

Hayley Scamurra - (pictured above) Ice Hockey from Buffalo, NY

Dylan Walczyk - Freestyle Skiing from Rochester, NY

Haley Winn - Ice Hockey from Rochester, NY

