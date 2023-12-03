New York Concert Announcement! Look Who’s Coming to the Capital Region

As 2023 winds down it's time to make your plans for 2024. It's never too early to saving dates on the calendar for your favorite concert events at Saratoga Performing Arts Center or any of the area venues. We have a new show to add to the list for the new year! Here are the details.

If you like Classic Rock from the 1970's and 1980's you will love this triple-bill concert headed to the Capital Region in 2024.

Announcing the Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour! Any guesses as to who will be playing? This is an easy one.

Foreigner and Styx with special guest John Waite will play the Broadview Stage at SPAC on Tuesday July 30, 2024. Tickets for this show will go on sale to the general public on Friday December 8, 2024 at 10am. Check for tickets at Live Nation.

Foreigner played SPAC on Tuesday August 1st and Styx played The Palace Theatre in Albany on May 9th. Now we have the chance to see them both on one night PLUS John Waite.

Foreigner have plans to tour nearly the entire year with many dates billed as a residency in Las Vegas. Styx will focus on a North American tour to start the new year followed by this run with Foreigner.

John Wait, known for his huge 1984 hit single "Missing You" as well as his time with The Babys and Bad English, opens the show.

