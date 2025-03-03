Massive Drink Menu Change Expected At New York Starbucks Locations

If one of these 13 beverages was your go-to, it's time to say goodbye. See the full list.

Drink them while you can. It looks like more changes continue at Starbucks locations around the country, and it will affect our New York franchises. Over a dozen drinks will be going away and they'll be going away as soon as March.

This is some pretty bad news for many Starbucks fans as some of these drinks were somewhat popular. Though, according to the CEO he says they are not the more sought after drinks. He says this change will help Starbucks focus on their customers and "get back to Starbucks."

Here is the full list of drinks that will start to go away.

Espresso Frappuccino

Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Chai Creme Frappuccino

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Creme Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Creme Frappuccino

Chocolate Cookie Crumble Creme Frappuccino

White Chocolate Creme Frappuccino

White Hot Chocolate

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

This is just the latest change at Starbucks locations that people are having to get used to. Earlier this year Starbucks announced a major change to their open door policy to favor customers over pedestrian just wanting to hangout inside of their locations. They also made their bathrooms for paying customers only.

They also announced other menu changes that will see other food and beverages disappear around mid 2025.

If you're not good with change this may not be the year for you if you happen to be a loyal Starbucks fan.