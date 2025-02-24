The TSA at the Albany International Airport was recruiting for new hires, but has that process been put on hold after all the massive federal job cuts?

Federal workers have sure gone through hell the last few weeks. President Trump and Elon Musk have cut so many jobs with various firms that includes places like the IRS, FAA, and TSA. These once coveted positions have people in them fearing that could be next on the chopping block.

Even more interesting is that just a week ago the TSA in Albany New York was doing a recruitment fair to get new bodies. Anyone who has traveled in the last year or so knows that our airports are busy as ever. They need more security because the last thing we'd want it those people being over worked. Now I am not so sure that's on the table.

Hundreds of TSA workers were fired by the Trump administration, and so far they haven't been very transparent as to why or if they will be rehiring for these positions. Just as concerning is the amount of people in the FAA that have also been let go recently.

While many of the the TSA employees who were cut were "probationary", many of them were on probation after being promoted to higher positions. From the outside looking in, that seems really unfair.

As someone who travels often via air travel I want to make sure it is as safe as possible. There is growing concern over safe travel and the amount of near misses that have taken place. Hopefully we can get some answers and solutions to these problems before travel gets even busier heading into the spring and summer.