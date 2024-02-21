Hoarding! More Than 100 Rare and Endangered Animals Discovered In This New York Home

I am sure you have seen, or at least have heard of, the show Hoarders on A&E TV. The show featuring individuals that have difficulty parting with items regardless of their value, will return Monday February 26th with new episodes.

The story you are about to read sounds like a scripted, made for TV, plot but this really happened right here in New York State. Let's start with an individual that has been caught hoarding more than 100 animals in his home.

On Tuesday January 23rd, according to a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) press release, an individual living in Nassau County had more than 100 animals inside his residence. Here are some of the animals he had;

Endangered Tiger Salamander

2 Monitor Lizards (venomous)

Protected Diamondback Terrapin

Prairie Dogs

North American Opossum

The Nassau County Society of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) teamed up with DEC officers on this North Bellmore, NY case. Following their investigation it was discovered that the individual had a combination of regulated and endangered species as well as dogs and cats.

The North American Opossum was kept in the bedroom while tarantulas, snakes, tortoises, chickens, ducks, crayfish and African snail and a peacock were located throughout the house.

The Nassau County SPCA seized all of the unlawfully possessed animals to licensed wildlife rehabilitators. Authorities issued the subject 5 tickets with the following charges;

Illegal possession of endangered wildlife

Illegal possession of protected wildlife

Illegal possession of dangerous wildlife

