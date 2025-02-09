Hidden Gem, America’s Last Wooden Escalator is In New York State

New York State is known for the biggest and best of everything! As a matter of fact the Empire State was first for a number of notable achievements. New York City was the first Capital of the United States, toilet paper was invented here and Coney Island is where the first American rollercoaster was built.

As many firsts as the great State of New York has we have some lasts as well. Did you know that this department store, located in New York, is home to the last wooden escalator in the United States? It's also one of the last in the World.

Get our free mobile app

New York has one of the last wooden escalators in the entire world and it resides at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan. Yes, the Miracle of 34th Street, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Macy's! Next time you are in the city, take a ride while it's still up and running.

Although renovations have been made to the store over the years, Road Lesser Traveled reports that the wooden escalators still carry folks from the sixth floor to the ninth floor of Macy's. Check out the video below. It sounds like a small wooden rollercoaster.

Made of Oak and Ash, the Otis Elevator Company built the wooden escalators for Macy's in the 1920's. Imagine all of the people that have stood on those moving steps in the last 100 years!

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew. Gallery Credit: Karolyi