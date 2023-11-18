Colonie Center Is Prepping to Welcome This New York Favorite, Just In Time for the Holidays

New Yorkers don't like change. We like our traditions, our routines, we like what we like. Occasionally, however, change is a good thing. Especially when one of our favorite stores moves to a more convenient location. That's a change we encourage.

One of the Capital Region's, maybe even New York's, best bakeries is moving across the street from their current location and setting up shop inside Colonie Center.

Get our free mobile app

The Bread Butler in Colonie is one of the finest bakeries in the Capital Region. I became aware of the a couple of years ago near the holidays. They have one of the most unique items you will ever see, Turkey Bread! It's a loaf of bread in the shape of a turkey! Since that day we have been hooked!

The bakers at Bread Butler have been practicing their craft at 1500 Central Avenue in Colonie. Now it appears that there will be a new location for your favorite Rye, Carla, croissants and more.

518 news, Bread Butler, Colonie Center, Albany, New York Lainie Rae loading...

According to a post on the Bread Butler Facebook page, shop owner Andreas Mergner suggests the new location, across from Five Guys, is almost done.

The new space at Colonie Center (across from Five Guys/under food court) is almost done! We have our second final inspection on Friday (11/17) which we are confident we will pass. We will then open up our website for orders for Thanksgiving week, so look for an email on Friday.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein