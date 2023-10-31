Rule Change May Allow Hazardous Barges To Anchor Up Hudson River

The Hudson River has been through a lot over the past few hundred years. It's no secret that the main culprit for river's near-death experience had been businesses dumping hazardous waste into the historic waterway.

Yes, toxic material into the same river that over 100,000 New Yorkers depend on for drinking water, in addition to watering crops and feeding livestock. Now, a change to a maritime rule could jeopardize some of the progress that has been made cleaning up that mess over the past few decades.

According to an article by Paul Kirby of dailyfreeman.com, soon barges carrying materials like oil, asphalt and other toxins could be anchored up and down the Hudson River waiting to proceed to their next destination. Kirby said a U.S. Coast Guard "administrative change" to the definition of the Port of New York, could allow toxic materials to sit right on a very valuable and vulnerable resource for the Empire State.

Elected officials representing districts and towns along the Hudson River are making their voices heard to try to avoid a future tragedy. U.S. Congressman Pat Ryan, a democrat from Gardiner, New York said in a statement quoted in the Daily Freeman, "This would turn the Hudson River into a parking lot for dangerous oil barges, threatening the health and safety of our kids, the more than 100,000 people who rely on the river for their drinking water, and our entire ecosystem.”

Rhinebeck Mayor Gary Bassett, whose town depends on the Hudson River for their drinking water, was very direct with Kirby about his constituents wishes, “We want restrictions to limit any risk of accidents and spills of hazardous products in the reach of our intakes that could imperil our water supply. With reserves of drinking water that last only 1-3 days, it is imperative that we maintain a safe and reliable drinking water supply.” Increased numbers of barges carrying hazardous materials multiplies the chances for a spill, that could lead to disaster for a town like Rhinebeck, New York.

Scenic Hudson President Ned Sullivan summarized the plan by telling dailyfreeman.com, "The U.S. Coast Guard’s plan to open its waters to unrestricted anchoring is an end-run around federal law and prior restrictions adopted through a consensus process led by the Coast Guard itself. The plan threatens to undermine decades of work to sustain and enhance the river’s beauty and health for future generations.”

