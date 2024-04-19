On more than a few occasions, the Capital Region has served as the backdrop for a television or film project.

HBO's The Gilded Age spent time filming in the Capital Region and Upstate New York a few years ago. Not too long ago, there was also a need for extras when Pretty Little Liars filmed in Schenectady.

Sure, the Capital Region hasn't reached the level of popularity of Los Angeles or New York City, but with its unique architecture, and its blend of rural and urban areas in essentially every county, our area has certainly been put on the map for filmmakers and producers in recent years.

Get our free mobile app

It's impossible to know where the Capital Region's next film project will pop up, but we recently discovered an interesting way to narrow that search down a bit.

We stumbled across a website called Giggster.

To describe the website in layman's terms, it resembles websites like Airbnb or Vrbo. Instead of booking personal visits or overnight stays, however, filmmakers can reserve spaces by the hour for video shoots of all kinds.

READ MORE: Dusty Slay Talks Capital Region Comedy & New Netflix Special [INTERVIEW]

It's a fascinating website, and one that has more than a few available options in the Capital Region. Scroll below to see ten locations that are currently up for rent in our area, and how much it would cost you to rent the space for your own film project.

Action!

Ten Popular Capital Region Locations Available to Rent for Film Productions Film production companies are constantly searching for locations for film shoots, and these ten Capital Region locations are available to be rented. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl