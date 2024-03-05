Former New York Jets’ Standout Credited with Saving 80-Year Old Man’s Life

Between his time at Michigan, and his time in the NFL, Braylon Edwards has made a lot of headlines in his lifetime.

A third overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2005, Edwards spent parts of five seasons with the Browns, before being traded to the New York Jets for two players and two draft picks.

More than 10 years after his final snap in the NFL, Edwards is back in the headlines. This time, however, it's not for football-related reasons, but rather, it's for saving someone's life.

Take a look at this news package, shared by the Woodward Sports Network:

Edwards stated that he entered the locker room at the YMCA in Farmington Hills and began to hear shouting. According to reports, he then heard pushing and shoving, followed by a loud thud, which caused him to stand up and investigate.

He discovered a man in his 20's, later revealed to be Malik Ali Smith, assaulting an 80-year old man in the locker room. Edwards explained that he witnessed the victim try to reach for his cell phone, likely in order to call for help, which led Smith to grab the victim by the hair on the back of his head.

He believed the assailant was about to slam the victim's head into the counter.

Edwards was able to stop the assault, which led to a fight between he and the perpetrator, according to CBS Sports, before he fled the gym on foot.

Smith was arrested soon after leaving the gym, and on Monday, authorities charged him with assault with intent to murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to The Athletic.

The 80-year old victim was admitted into the hospital with serious injuries, but is believed to be in stable condition. On Edwards' efforts, Farmington Hills police chief Jeff King said this:

“As evidenced by the significant injuries inflicted on the victim, it is clear that Mr. Braylon Edwards’ intervention played a pivotal role in saving the victim’s life. This is a horrific incident, but the selfless efforts made by Mr. Edwards embody the best in our society.” - Jeff King via The Athletic

Edwards played 28 games with the Jets during his first stint in New York, and finished his career in 2012 with three additional games with the team.

Edwards is, as of 2022, working with Woodward Sports Network as an analyst.