Bert Kreischer Dines at Popular Capital Region Eatery, and Here’s What He Ate

The 2023 leg of Bert Kreischer's Tops Off World Tour officially came to an end last night, when the comedian took his final bow on-stage at MVP Arena.

Kreischer has been touring the country for months on this current tour, and before heading home to spend the holidays with his family, he stopped in the Capital Region for one final show. Before taking the stage in Albany, however, the comedian and his crew sat down for a meal at a popular downtown Albany restaurant.

Here's what was on the menu for Kreischer and Co. on Sunday night.

Bert Kreischer Dines at Albany's 'Cafe Capriccio' Before Show; Shares on Instagram

Comedian Bert Kreischer shared on his Instagram story on Sunday that he had dinner at Cafe Capriccio, a popular Italian restaurant located at 49 Grand Street in Albany.

Here's where the restaurant is located in relation to MVP Arena:

The great people over at Cafe Capriccio put together a custom tasting menu for Kreischer and his road crew, complete with six courses of delicious meals. Kreischer posted the menu, as well as videos of five of the six courses, on his Instagram story, which you can scroll to see below.

Did Bert Kreischer enjoy his time at Cafe Capriccio? Take a look at the beginning of this video, posted to his Instagram feed, to see for yourself:

Scroll below to see some of the delicious options that Bert Kreischer sampled at Cafe Capriccio on Sunday night. Most importantly, if you want to try them for yourself, click here to make a reservation at the restaurant.

