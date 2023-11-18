You Can Stay at Martha Stewart’s Iconic New York State Home

Martha Stewart is offering up her home in Bedford for a Thanksgiving-inspired farm stay, including a brunch with Martha herself.

The guru of all things wonderful famously owns a beautiful estate on over 150 acres in Westchester County. Martha Stewart's farm has been featured on television and in her magazines and now is available to rent for a once-in-a-lifetime weekend stay.

The home features Stewart's classic style and decor and is the perfect setting for a pre-Thanksgiving Day getaway.

A stay at Martha Stewart's iconic farm is being offered by Booking.com for the weekend of November 18-19. It includes an overnight stay for two at the Tenant House at the Bedford farm and several incredible perks.

Guests will be taken on a guided tour of the property including the famous chicken coop and gardens by Stewart's head gardener, Ryan McCallister. There will also be a table setting and wreath-making demo with Kevin Sharkey, the executive director of design.

The highlight of the stay, however, will be a brunch with Martha Stewart herself. You will be able to chat with the lifestyle queen over a fantastic meal prepared by James Beard Award-Winning Chef Thomas Joseph.

The most incredible part of the stay is that it's being offered by booking.com for just $11.23 in honor of Thanksgiving.

There is one small catch, however. This stay is a one-time offer that will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Booking.com will be opening up the reservation on November 16 at noon through its website. The lucky person to grab it will only have a couple of days to prepare for the weekend stay, so it will most likely attract more interest from people in the New York and Hudson Valley area.

Are you interested in staying at Martha Stewart's Westchester farm? You can get more details and read lots of fine print on what you're not allowed to do at Martha's farm on the official booking page.

