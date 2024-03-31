The Greatest Show on Earth recently experienced a bit of unwanted extra drama, according to officials. Police say a New York state woman was arrested after she tried to bring a gun into a major venue Saturday night, as the circus was in town.

According to officials, the suspect had a unique place to hide the pistol.

Deputies say the gun was loaded at the time, and that the suspect did not have did not have a pistol permit. The suspect is facing charges second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, says reports.

New York State Woman Allegedly Tried to Hide Gun in Diaper Bag

WIVB says that a Rochester woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to bring a loaded gun into KeyBank Center.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said the 32-year-old woman attempted to hide the gun in a diaper bag, as the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus show Saturday night. Yahoo reports that the handgun was allegedly discovered in the diaper bag as it was going through an x-ray machine.

WROC says that the gun had "one round in the chamber and six in the magazine". Police reiterate that the suspect did not have a pistol permit.

