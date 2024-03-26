If you're drinking beers in Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Rhinebeck, Millbrook or several other local towns and see a tiny man standing on the bar, don't blame it on the alcohol. It's probably just Tiny George.

An augmented reality character designed specifically for 20 Hudson Valley bars can be unlocked by drinkers in a quest to collect them all. Cutting-edge technology is being used to bring Tiny George to life right before your eyes as you sip your favorite adult beverages.

Who is Dutchess County's Tiny George?

Tiny George is a miniaturized version of George Washington. Our first president famously loved bellying up Hudson Valley taverns and pubs, one of which is still in operation to this day. Now, he's appearing at your favorite local bar in digital form, sharing stories of his time in Dutchess County.

Tiny George will be telling six different tales of his time in Dutchess County during the Revolutionary War to visitors at bars and restaurants. It's all part of the tourism department's Commander in Cheers promotion.

When he wasn't drinking, Washington was busy trying to win the Revolutionary War. Dutchess County was used as a training ground and a place to plan attacks against the British. The Fishkill Supply Depot was just one of the many bases in the county where guns and ammo were stored and strategies were developed for the Continental Army.

How Does Tiny George Work?

Simply visit a participating bar and look for a specially marked coaster. There will be a code on the coaster that you can scan with your camera to bring Tiny George to life. The 3-D character will appear to be standing on the coaster and can be viewed from any angle. Just make sure your sound is turned up so you can hear one of six unique tales as told by Tiny George.

Where Can You Find Tiny George in Dutchess County?

There are six different areas where Tiny George can be found in Dutchess County.

Find Tiny George in Rhinebeck

Tiny George can be found at four Rhinebeck pubs, including Foster's Coach House, Terrapin, The Kroeg, and The Tavern at Beekman Arms, a pub that the real George Washington once knocked back ales in.

Find Tiny George in Poughkeepsie

In the Poughkeepsie area, Tiny George will be greeting customers at the Mill House Brewing Company, 1915 Wine Bar, King's Court Brewing Company, Schatzi's Pub and Bier Garden and Zeus Brewing Company.

Find Tiny George in Fishkill

In the Fishkill area, Tiny George is scannable at Curry Estate, Sloop Brewing, Treasury Cider and Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders.

Find Tiny George in Wassaic, Millbrook and Pawling

Other Tiny George locations include The Millerton Inn, Tenmile Distillery, McKinney & Doyle, Millbrook Vineyards and several other locations in Eastern Dutchess County.

A full list of the 20 places where you can meet up with Tiny George is listed on the Dutchess County Tourism website.

