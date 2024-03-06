It’s Official: No More Snow This Winter in the Hudson Valley

While it might still be too early to open the pool and bust out the cargo shorts, it looks like the Hudson Valley is officially done with winter.

During any normal year, we'd be sick and tired of shoveling snow by now. But the winter of 2024 has been extremely mild. In fact, most of the Hudson Valley has only experienced two major snow events, with one of them falling on a weekend when most people didn't have to leave the house.

Some signs of spring have already started to pop up in the Hudson Valley. The annual Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade is generally a turning point in the year where local residents come out of hibernation to line the streets of Wappingers Falls. This year's parade took place on Saturday with a huge crowd, despite the rain.

This weekend also marks the time change. This Sunday, March 10 clocks will "spring ahead" at 2 am. This means that the sun won't be setting until 7 pm, which is another sign that winter is over.

No More Snow Predicted This Winter in the Hudson Valley, New York

Of course, the most noticeable thing about spring is the change in weather. The Spring Equinox occurs this year on March 19 at 11:06 pm.

According to the National Weather Service, the Hudson Valley isn't expected to see any snow over the next two weeks. Right now the weather looks to be more spring-like than winter-like through March 19.

After a cold Thursday this week, temperatures through the last day of winter are expected to range from the upper 40s to the low 60s, which is well above the average temperatures for the middle of March.

Forecasters are predicting several periods of precipitation over the next couple of weeks, but it's all expected to be in the form of rain due to the warmer temperatures.

Could We See a Huge Snowfall This Spring?

If there's one thing we've learned from climate change it's to expect the unexpected. While it appears that winter weather is now in our rearview mirror, there is still the possibility that we could experience a fluke snowstorm at the end of March or the beginning of April.

The Hudson Valley has seen late snow before. In 2018 an "April Fools" storm blanketed the region with several inches of snow. Several decades ago a huge blizzard ripped through the Hudson Valley after the trees began sprouting. The storm was dubbed "Snow Bud" because it covered the tree buds and brought down power lines.

But even if it does snow, the warm temperatures of our early spring will ensure that the flakes won't be sticking around for long.

6 Ways To Know It's Spring In The Hudson Valley I always know that spring has started when I first hear the sound of spring peepers. This may also consist of flowers start to blossom, the greenery throughout mother nature and return of several wildlife critters.

Others may also agree and share their opinions too.

As we are different people, we notice things differently as well. While someone takes an interest in a woodpecker in the tree on a soothing morning, someone else may notice a lawnmower humming noise during their breakfast.

On WRRV, a Facebook post asked local residents to share their opinion.

The question stated:

"Tell me it’s spring in the Hudson Valley without telling me it’s spring in the Hudson Valley, GO!"

Hudson Valley residents were not shy when it came to answering this question. Let's take a look at ways we can notice that it's spring in the Hudson Valley from all age groups and different locations.

