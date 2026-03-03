Hudson Valley Movie Theater to Block Off Best Seats to Non-Members

Next time you go to the movies in the Hudson Valley, you may leave with eye strain or a sore neck.

A big movie chain that dominates box offices across the country just announced a plan that could keep the best seats in the house out of reach for casual moviegoers. Hudson Valley movie fans who just want a night out with popcorn and a good seat are not thrilled with the plan.

Best Seats Will go to VIP Members Only

AMC Theaters, with locations in Middletown, Danbury and the Palisadesn revealed a plan to "block and reserve" the best seats in its auditoriums for members in its top loyalty tiers. The perk will apply to people who pay for AMC’s paid monthly plans, like A-List subscribers and Stubs Premiere members. Those customers will get early access to seats in the middle of the theater with the best view.

AMC says this won’t cost members extra on top of their regular subscription. The idea, from the company’s perspective, is to offer a “consumer benefit” and reward loyalty in a crowded entertainment market.

Non-Members Blocked from Best View

If you’re not part of those paid tiers, you may not be able to snag the best seats until after members do. That means that on weekends when a big movie drops, you're going to be stuck in the back or very front. Some critics say it feels like being treated as a second-class moviegoer unless you shell out unless you shell out $18 or $28 a month for one of the theater's top membership tiers

When Will AMC's New Seating Policy Start?

AMC hasn’t revealed exactly when preferred seating will start. Back in 2023, the theater chain revealed a plan to charge higher prices for the best seats in the house. That news was greeted with so much outrage that it was abandoned within a few months. It's unclear if the backlash from casual moviegoers about this current plan will have any impact on its implementation as well.

For now, ticket policies remain the same as they've always been, but be sure to keep your eyes on those seating charts in the coming weeks, as it may be harder for regular folk to get a decent seat at the Middletown AMC once the new tiered system is launched.

