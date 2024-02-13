Is Pink Floyd Legend Hanging Out in Monroe, New York?

Locals buzzing over recent sighting of man resembling David Gilmour.

The Hudson Valley is a hotbed for celebrities. Rockers, actors and actresses, there is never a shortage of celebrity sightings around the area. And sometimes, those celebrity sightings may not actually be the case. They say everyone has doppelganger, even I apparently do!

David Gilmour joined Pink Floyd as guitarist and co-lead vocalist in 1967 following the departure of original member Syd Barrett in 1967. Pink Floyd achieved international success with the concept album The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977), The Wall (1979) and The Final Cut (1983).

By the early 1980s, they had become one of the highest-selling and most acclaimed acts in music history; by 2012, they had sold more than 250 million records worldwide, including 75 million in the United States. Following the departure of Roger Waters in 1985, Pink Floyd continued under Gilmour's leadership and released three more studio albums.

Was It David Gilmour Hanging Out in Monroe, NY This Past Weekend?

An Alex Rivera posted in the Facebook group Monroe Matters (the group has 15,000 plus members), that he was hanging out at Villa Positano in Monroe with David Gilmour. He also said that Gilmour has family in the area. "Gilmour" is seen holding up an autograph in the picture. The post garnered a lot of reaction with 140 comments of people being excited or surprised that the rocker was in the area to others calling it bulls**t LOL

Some excited and surprised reactions to David Gilmour being in the Monroe, NY area.

Some were surprised at how good the rocker looked in the photo for his age.

Some were in no way fooled by the posting, and insisted that the person in the photo was not Gilmour.

Yea, the guy in the picture could be David Gilmour perhaps 20 to 30 years ago LOL. He looks way too young to be the 77 year old legend. Turns out Alex Rivera was just having some fun after many shots of Patron. The lookalike was actually a good friend of Rivera's. So no, David Gilmour was not hanging out in Monroe recently. It was just a joke that was all in good fun. I think we all have one of those friends that resembles someone famous. I got a friend Ray that could pass for guitarist Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme.

