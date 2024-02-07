Famous NJ hotel suddenly closing leaves proms, weddings in lurch

When restaurants or stores close so suddenly that it takes customers and employees off guard it sometimes involves showing up to find a note on a locked door. It’s not quite that sudden with a famous New Jersey hotel, but the shock may be even bigger.

That’s because many people have booked proms, weddings and other events that now may have nowhere to go.

Nj.com is reporting that the Hilton in Woodcliff Lake announced they will be closing in 2 weeks. When you book events like proms and weddings a year or more out and prom and wedding season is a few months away, you can imagine the panic.

The Hilton Woodcliff Lake has been part of that area of Bergen County for decades and has made magical memories for so many people in the community. It’s been operated by a management company for some time but it’s now been sold at auction to a residential development company owned by Zygi Wilf. He’s the owner of the Minnesota Vikings. The hotel will close its doors for good on February 21.

The rapid closure is taking employees by surprise along with people who booked with their event planning department only to be told the plans are off. This is a big enough deal affecting enough families that state Senator Holly Schepisi is even speaking out.

Schepisi told nj.com,

It was a surprise that it’s being closed that quickly. It was a surprise to employees and people who have functions — people having proms and bar mitzvahs and Sweet 16s, brides who are calling in a panic who had booked blocks of rooms for their guests.

She says she’s personally torn up about the closure of the Hilton Woodcliff Lake. Schepisi, 52, had her own Sweet 16 party held there.

It’s sad to see it go,” she said. “We had proms there, so it really has been a staple of the community for decades.

As far as the employees who were just as equally caught off guard, they number nearly 100. According to Mayor Carlos Rendo they will be offered jobs at other Hilton locations.

