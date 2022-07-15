Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods opening new stores in New Jersey

There will be two new entrants in Jersey’s brewing grocery store wars as Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods both have new stores planned for the Garden State.

The new Whole Foods will be in Woodcliff Lake as part of its announced addition to add four New Jersey locations. The store is scheduled to open on July 27.

According to the Daily Voice, the new store will be 48,000 square feet and is located on Chestnut Ridge Road. It will be the chain’s 23rd store in New Jersey.

Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon, by the way, sells products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

According to NorthJersey.com, the new Amazon Fresh store will be in Lodi but Amazon would not confirm to them when it will open even though it already has signs up. Amazon Fresh also has further expansion plans in Woodland Park, Paramus, and Eatontown.

Amazon Fresh is known for its innovative Dash Cart which monitors what you put in (and what you take out of your cart and charging your card on file, allowing you to skip the checkout line entirely, which is a godsend to anyone who’s ever gotten stuck behind the little old lady who has to search through her purse for exact change.

Lodi Mayor Kurt Luna told the Record that the city has wanted to develop the site:

“The old Kmart building and lot have been vacant for so long and had become an eyesore for our community. So, I'm excited to get this project completed and opened. I welcome them to Lodi."

And the competition goes on.

