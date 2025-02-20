NJ child predator uses social media app to lure victim, officials say

NJ child predator uses social media app to lure victim, officials say

(Lodi police via Facebook/Canva)

🙊 NJ man lured minor with video chat app, prosecutors say

🙊 He's accused of meeting the in North Jersey

🙊 Another dozen apps can connect predators to kids

LODI — A Bergen County man is charged with luring a juvenile using the app "Monkey" and meeting the victim for lewd acts, according to authorities.

Erick Nunez, 21, of Hackensack was arrested on Saturday, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

He's charged with second-degree luring, third-degree child endangerment, and lewdness, which is a disorderly persons offense.

Prosecutors said Nunez met a child under the age of 16 on the social media app "Monkey."

Nunez also connected with the child on Instagram and arranged to meet with the victim in Lodi, prosecutors said.

(Lodi police via Facebook)
loading...

Prosecutors said he picked the child up in his vehicle and "committed an act of lewdness."

Nunez was released pending a court appearance.

What is Monkey?

Also known as MonkeyCool, the app is a way to video chat with other random users in one-on-one calls.

It operates similarly to Omegle, an app that promoted itself as a way to "talk to strangers."

Read More: Predator targets NJ child player of Fortnite video game, police say

While Monkey has specific chat rooms for teens, nothing stops a child from putting in a fake age to match with adults. And creepy adults who want to chat with teens can put in fake ages too.

There are at least another dozen apps that child predators can use to meet juveniles. Parents need to know about the potential dangers of the apps below. 👇

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about

Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county

The New Jersey real estate market continues to chug along.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown of median home prices and how they much they jumped in 2024. Many counties saw double-digit increases in home values, according to the data from New Jersey Realtors from November 2023 to November 2024.

Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Filed Under: Bergen County, Lodi
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM