LODI — A Bergen County man is charged with luring a juvenile using the app "Monkey" and meeting the victim for lewd acts, according to authorities.

Erick Nunez, 21, of Hackensack was arrested on Saturday, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

He's charged with second-degree luring, third-degree child endangerment, and lewdness, which is a disorderly persons offense.

Prosecutors said Nunez met a child under the age of 16 on the social media app "Monkey."

Nunez also connected with the child on Instagram and arranged to meet with the victim in Lodi, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said he picked the child up in his vehicle and "committed an act of lewdness."

Nunez was released pending a court appearance.

What is Monkey?

Also known as MonkeyCool, the app is a way to video chat with other random users in one-on-one calls.

It operates similarly to Omegle, an app that promoted itself as a way to "talk to strangers."

While Monkey has specific chat rooms for teens, nothing stops a child from putting in a fake age to match with adults. And creepy adults who want to chat with teens can put in fake ages too.

There are at least another dozen apps that child predators can use to meet juveniles. Parents need to know about the potential dangers of the apps below. 👇

