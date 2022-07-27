From baked goods to bath bombs: Whole Foods opens in Woodcliff Lake, NJ

A Whole Foods Market has opened in Woodcliff Lake.

The new nearly 48,000 square-foot store, located at 500 Chestnut Ridge debuted on July 27. The store has a modern feel to it with hues of black, white, and tan with pops of color.

The product assortment features more than 1,000 local items from the tri-state area with produce from New Jersey.

Features of the Woodcliff Lake store include:

Organic, conventional, and Sourced for Good produce, plus offerings from more than 10 New Jersey farms, including greenhouse-grown baby spinach and pea shoots from Element Farms, microgreens from Aero Farms, and peppers, eggplants, and blueberries from D’Ottavio Produce.

The full-service seafood counter features local options including oysters from West Robins Oyster Company, scallops from Lund’s Fisheries, seafood cakes from Lagniappe Foods, and smoked salmon from Catsmo Artisan Smokehouse.

There is a specialty department dedicated to artisan producers and cheesemakers. Local items include fresh pasta from Severino Pasta, mozzarella cheese from Lioni, and assorted chocolates from North South Confections.

Butchers are available at the full-service meat counter, available to cut steaks or debone poultry. Local options include Feltman’s Coney Island hot dogs, sausages from Brooklyn Cured Sausage, and pork from Briarwood Farm.

A prepared foods section is chock full of hot and cold food bars, a pizza station, sushi by Kikka, a sandwich station, and made-to-order and by-the-slice pizzas.

The bakery offers made-from-scratch bread as well as Whole Food Market’s Berry Chantilly Cake, brown butter cookies, vegan croissants, and scones. For those watching their waistline, there is a variety of diet items, including gluten-free, and dairy-free cakes from By the Way Bakery, sugar-free cheesecakes from Junior’s Cheesecake, and keto cookies from Fancypants Baking Company.

The Whole Body section features bulk soaps and bath bombs from Pacha Soap Co.

Grocery pickup and delivery will be coming soon to the Woodcliff Lake store. Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods will have access to benefits year-round, including discounts on popular products and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items.

Whole Foods wants to give back to the Woodcliff Lake Community, so it said it will donate $10,000 to the Woodcliff Lake Educational Foundation’s Run for Education event. It will also support the Woodcliff Lake Parks and Recreation’s Youth Triathlon and Oktoberfest events. It also plans to make weekly food donations to the Tri-Boro Food Pantry and to Table to Table, along with monetary donations.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

