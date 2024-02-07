Full disclosure: I am a big fan of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers; the location in Toms River is regularly visited by my family. There is also one in Linden, and, now, it looks like there might be a third coming to New Jersey.

According to MyCentralJersey, the proposed restaurant would be in North Brunswick and an application has been made to the township Planning Board for preliminary and final major site plan approval with variances to bring a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to 2399 and 2421-2451 Route 1, according to documents filed with the township.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers loading...

According to Freddy’s website:

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® was co-founded in 2002 by brothers Bill and Randy Simon with their friend and business partner, Scott Redler. It was named in honor of Bill and Randy’s father. Together, they built a brand focused on quality, hospitality, cleanliness and timeless traditions. Each patty is pressed thin to create deliciously crispy edges and finished with Freddy's Famous Steakburger and Fry Seasoning®️. Every steakburger is cooked-to-order with your choice of toppings, served steaming hot, and just the way you want it.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers loading...

While the chain started in Kansas, there are now 340 locations throughout the US, including the two here in New Jersey.

My favorite burgers at Freddy’s are the Original Patty Melt and the Jalapeno Pepper Jack Double; add some cheese fries and a frozen custard and you’ve got yourself a terrific meal.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers loading...

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers loading...

The plan is to build an approximately 2,799-square-foot Freddy's restaurant with a drive-thru along with an approximately 5,336-square-foot commercial pad for restaurant use, together with related site improvements, the documents say.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.