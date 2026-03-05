Hudson Valley Planet Fitness Location to Close for Months

Hudson Valley residents looking to get their bodies in shape for summer are going to have to make plans somewhere else, as a popular gym announces its temporary closure.

While summertime is a traditionally slow time for gyms in the Hudson Valley, it's winter and early spring when people tend to flock to the weightlifting and cardio machines to keep in shape.

After making those New Year's resolutions, a steady schedule of trips to the gym usually follows until the weather warms up enough to get back outdoors. One local gym, however, is cutting that indoor workout time short for many residents, announcing that they will be closing for an extended period of time beginning March 1.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Planet Fitness to Close March 1

In an announcement on its Facebook page, Planet Fitness in Wappingers Falls has revealed that it will be shutting its doors on Sunday in order to undergo a major transformation of its own.

The gym in the Home Depot plaza will close at 7pm on Sunday to begin a "full club renovation". According to Planet Fitness, the upgrade will result in refreshed spaces, upgraded amenities and brand new equipment.

The project is expected to last until "late spring", which could lead into the beginning of June.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

While members will not have access to the gym for a few months, they will be able to visit Fishkill and Poughkeepsie locations. The temporary change is expected to cause not only Wappingers gymgoers to travel a bit further, but also to make surrounding Planet Fitness locations become a bit more crowded.

If all goes according to plan, it looks like the temporary inconvenience will be more than worth it. As they say, no pain, no gain.