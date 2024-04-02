Law enforcement from several jurisdictions were called to reports of a woman in New York state allegedly holding a knife at a gas station. What made this call especially more dangerous and unpredictable, was that the unhinged suspect had set fire to the gas station, according to officials.

The suspect from Painted Post is facing multiple felonies, including 3rd-degree arson, says State Police.

New York State Woman Allegedly Set Fire at Gas Station, Threatened Police and Bystanders

New York State Police said in a press release that they responded to the report of a female suspect with a knife setting fire to the Fasttrac Gas Station in the village of Riverside.

Prior to law enforcement's arrival early morning on March 29, State Police said the suspect had made threats to harm bystanders by stabbing them. Once police arrived, the suspect allegedly also threatened to kill law enforcement officers.

FingerLakes.com says that eyewitnesses told them that initial attempts to "subdue the woman with a taser proved ineffective".

A plan was put in place and jointly executed by all agencies, and the suspect was apprehended without any injuries, and the fire was extinguished, says the press release.

New York State Police said they received help from the Painted Post Police Department, Corning Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and Painted Post Fire Department

The suspect is a 37-year-old woman from Painted Post, and was subsequently charged with the following criminal charges: Arson in the 3rd (C Felony), Menacing a Police Officer(D Felony), Criminal Mischief in the 3rd (E Felony), Arson in the 5th (A Misdemeanor), Menacing in the 2nd (A Misdemeanor) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th (A Misdemeanor).

WETM reports that the suspect was transported to Steuben County CAP court, where she was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.