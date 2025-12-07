A man from New York state, arrested in May, was found guilty after a two-day trial. WNYT reports that the man faces anywhere from 2 and one third to seven years in prison when he is sentenced February 6. What makes this case rather bizarre is the attire the guilty man was wearing at the time.

New York State Man Found Guilty For Brandishing Chainsaw While Wearing Clown Mask

WNYT reports that a 35-year-old man from Albany man was found guilty of carrying a chainsaw, while wearing a clown mask in a neighborhood in Cohoes. The verdict stems from May arrest, where police say the man got into a confrontation with a neighbor who had confronted him.

See Also: New York State Man Allegedly Drove Nearly 4X Legal BAC Limit

Prosecutors say the man "pulled the plastic sheath off the chainsaw and raised it in a threatening manner". The other resident was able to tackle the man in the clown mask to the ground, police told WNYT. The man was also carrying metal knuckles.

WNYT says that video surveillance caught the footage for the jury to witness.

The Hometowns In New York With the Worst Quality Of Life According to Lawnstarter, these hometowns in New York have the worst quality of life.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Brandishing Knife

Officials say that on November 27, at approximately 11:15 AM, troopers responded a motel located on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur for a trespass complaint.

An investigation determined that the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal argument, during which police say the suspect brandished a knife and made threatening remarks. The suspect left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving, says officials.

State and local police say they searched for the man, who was later located and arrested. During a search of the suspect, he was found to be in possession of narcotics and credit/debit cards belonging to another individual.

Further investigation determined the credit/debit cards belonged to a separate victim with an open case with the Gouverneur Police Department.

The suspect was transported for processing. He was arraigned in town court, where he was released under the supervision of probation, and is due back at a later date.