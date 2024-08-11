Police are currently investigating a crash that occurred over the weekend that they say claimed the life of an 89-year-old New York state man. Officials say the man suffered a medical emergency that lead to him losing control of his vehicle and going into the water.

While being older does not necessarily mean a person has poor driving skills, elderly motorists are statistically at a higher risk when it comes to issues regarding vision, hearing, or a decline in motor skills, according to the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

Sudden medical emergencies, such as what is suspected to have transpired over the weekend, are also an increased risk the more you age.

Police in New York State Say Elderly Man Died After Driving Into Hudson River

News 10 is repotting that an 89-year-old man died after his vehicle went into the Hudson River Saturday morning. The Troy Police Department announced the crash Sunday, and said that emergency personal were on the scene of the crash for several hours the day before.

Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker told CBS that no foul play is suspected, and that an ealry investigation indicates that the man suffered a medical emergency, which led to the loss of control of the vehicle, resulting in it entering the Hudson River.

Officials also told CBS that the car hit an electrical pole when it lost control, causing wires to fall and start a fire. Police said they are waiting for autopsy results before making any more conclusions.

