New Yorkers Who Saw Movies at Regal are Owed Money; How to Claim

If you visited a Regal Cinema between 2023 and 2024, you could be due a refund thanks to a class-action lawsuit.

The filmgoing experience is very different from what it was years ago. With many movie lovers opting to stream from home instead of heading out to the theater, movie houses have had to find ways to sell more tickets.

Enhancements to the theater experience, like the addition of alcohol, reserved seating and better food options, have helped, but customers have still complained about high prices and low-quality digital projections that don't compare to their 4K televisions at home.

Regal Cinemas Accused of Hiding Fees From Customers

A class action lawsuit against Regal Cinemas claims that the company hid fees from customers in an attempt to make it appear that tickets cost less than they actually did. According to court documents, prosecutors say Regal did not disclose booking fees when purchasing electronic tickets until after they were selected to be purchased, which is a direct violation of the law.

According to the New York State Arts and Cultural Affairs Law, the price of a ticket cannot increase during the process of purchasing it online. Essentially, companies are forbidden from tacking on fees while you're checking out. Instead, the final price must be disclosed from the very start. Regal is accused of violating this law and presenting prices to customers that did not include a booking fee.

Lawsuit Against Regal Cinemas Results in Refunds for New Yorkers

Regal has not admitted any wrongdoing, but has settled the lawsuit by agreeing to refund customers in New York State. If you purchased an electronic movie ticket from Regal Cinemas between July 31, 2023, and July 15, 2024 and paid a booking fee, you could be due a settlement. The money you receive would depend on how many tickets you purchased and the total booking fees paid.

If you think you're owed money from Regal Cinemas, you'll need to submit a claim by April 21.

