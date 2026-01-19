Frigid temperatures and leftover snow and ice from the weekend snow could delay the start of classes on Tuesday morning.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the cold temperatures will be reinforced by the arrival of arctic air on Monday night, which will drop temperatures into the teens. Combined with a strong wind, the wind chill will be in the single digits overnight.

Any ice and snow that's still on roads and parking lots will turn to ice that won't melt or react to salt and sand. It could lead districts to delay the start of classes on Tuesday.

There are other concerns from the dangerous cold.

"This kind of extreme cold is very hard on infrastructure and utilities too, by the way. Power outages and car breakdowns can be very dangerous in such conditions," Zarrow said.

DON'T SEE LIST?: Click to see delayed openings and cancellations

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

Latest Reports

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom