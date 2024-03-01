Police say a New York state man operating a dump truck was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. The arrest happened Saturday afternoon, according to officials. State Police also say a passenger at the time was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

See Also: Police Say New York State Husband and Wife Both Charged with DWI

According to the website of George F. Hildebrandt Attorney at Law, possessing any amount of a controlled substance unlawfully in the state of New York, can call for penalties including up to one year in jail, probation, and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Man and Woman from New York State Arrested Following Traffic Stop

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers arrested a 60-year-old man from Potsdam, NY, for operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, and criminal possession of controlled substance. State Police said a 47-year-old woman of Madrid, NY, was also arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say they observed a green 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 dump truck, traveling on Highway 11B in the town of Stockholm, violate traffic laws. State Police said they followed the truck onto County Route 47 and initiated a traffic stop,

See Also: New York State Man Charged With Felony DWI After Leading Police on Chase

Police said when they interviewed the driver, he was showing signs of impairment. Troopers said they administered a standardized field sobriety test, which the driver failed.

The man was placed in custody, and during a safety search, he was found in possession of a smoking device and drug paraphernalia, according to State Police. Officials say the female was searched, and she was found to be in possession of a smoking device.

Both were arrested, transported for processing, and were released on appearance tickets. Both are due back in court in late March.