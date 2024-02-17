Man From Climax, New York Allegedly Drove Drunk, Crashed Into Cop Cars

Man From Climax, New York Allegedly Drove Drunk, Crashed Into Cop Cars

Police say a man from the upper Hudson Valley crashed his truck into law enforcement vehicles the night of February 12. According to BNN Breaking, the impact from the crash was so severe it rendered the vehicles "inoperable".

However, sources say the suspect was quite a ways from his home town the night of the incident.

Greene County Man Allegedly Crashed Truck Into Police Vehicles 

BNN reports that a 59-year-old man from the hamlet of Climax, New York was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed his pickup truck into two parked Nassau County Police vehicles late Monday night. Officials say no one was in the parked police vehicles at the time of the crash.

See Also: Have You Heard of This Uniquely Named Spot in the Upper Hudson Valley?

LongIsland.com says the crash happened in Valley Stream, Long Island. The parked vehicles were empty at the time, as authorities were answering an unrelated call, says LongIsland.com.

According to Wikipedia, Climax is a hamlet in the town of Coxsackie, located in Greene County, New York. According to Places.US.com, Climax has an estimated population of around 271 people.

