New York State Man Allegedly Pointed Laser At Incoming Airline

What may come off as a foolish prank to some, could cost one New York state man very dearly. A 29-year-old Cheektowaga man was arrested Monday after officials say he aimed a laser pointer at a plane that was approaching to land.

Flying can be stressful enough for some, as everything from flight malfunction to detours and delays caused by out-of-control passengers make the news every week.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime. Both the FAA, as well as law enforcement agencies, may seek criminal and civil prosecution against violators. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office handling this case, the charges are very serious and could carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

New York State Man Allegedly Pointed Laser at Airline

The Finger Lakes Daily News says that the suspect allegedly aimed the laser at a Delta Airlines Flight, as it was approaching the Buffalo Niagara International Airport early morning of March 1.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says that the pilot of the flight reported to an air traffic control that he witnessed a "green laser being pointed at the aircraft". The pilot reported that he saw the laser about a mile from the approach and that the green light lasted between 60 to 90 seconds.

While officials were scrambling to the location, Cheektowaga Police said they got a call that a laser was being pointed inside the kitchen of a neighbor's house.

Finger Lakes Daily News says that police entered the suspect's parent's home, and found the laser in his bedroom. The neighbor also told police that the laser had been pointed inside his residence, which "blinded him".

