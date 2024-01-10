New York State Residents Can Earn $35K To Ride the Wienermobile

If you're looking for a job opportunity in the new year, and want to promote a major brand while seeing the country, then this could be for you. You'll just want to make sure you're up for a lot driving, and like talking about wieners.

The iconic meat and cold cut producer, Oscar Mayer, has run special promotions like this in the past with their vehicles. One such past promotion was even allowing couples to have one of the Wienermobiles at their proposal.

You may have seen one of the giant mobile Wienermobiles on TV, or even back when it's been spotted in the Hudson Valley a few times.

Do You Want To Get behind the Wheel of the Wienermobile?

NBC is reporting that Oscar Mayer has once again launched a search for drivers of their 27-foot-long Wienermobiles. Oscar Mayer is looking for twelve drivers to pilot the giant wieners across the country from June 2024 to June 2025.

The drivers are referred to as Hotdoggers, and will ride in pairs and be expected to host over "200 pop-up events over the course of the year", and visit at least 40 cities, according to NBC.

The job listing says that Hotdoggers will "earn a salary of $35,600, with an additional weekly allowance of $150 for meals and personal travel".

Is New York State a Good Place To Find a Job?

According to WalletHub's numbers New York ranked slightly below the middle of the pack at 28th overall best state for jobs. However, New York's job market rank was only 34th, according to the study. Our economic environment score was a little better at 18th.

According to WalletHub, Vermont may be the place to go as they ranked 4th overall, with Massachusetts close behind at 9th. New Jersey was 16ht, Connecticut 32nd, and Pennsylvania all the way down at 46th.