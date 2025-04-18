Governor Hochul Praises Trump in ‘Victory’ For New Yorkers

A new friendship may be brewing between New York's governor and President Donald Trump.

It's safe to say the two political leaders have not been on the best of terms lately, but that all seems to have changed after Governor Hochul praised Trump on Thursday night.

Trump and Hochul have been at odds on several issues - well, pretty much every single issue. Whether it's congestion pricing, offshore wind power, immigration, government spending or even the president's tendency to eat a slice of pizza with a fork and knife, the two just can't seem to get along.

Ice Melting Between Trump and Hochul?

On Thursday, Hochul praised President Trump after he handed a victory to the New York governor. In a press release, Hochul praised the president, and it appeared to be quite sincere.

Trump Approves $7 Billion Project for New York

Hochol's press release was in response to the announcement that federal funds have been approved for the long-awaited rehab of Penn Station. Hochul had requested that Trump take over responsibility for the infrastructure project and it appears that the president has granted the governor's wish.

In multiple meetings with President Trump, I requested that the federal government fund the long-overdue overhaul of Penn Station. Clearly that effort has been successful

Hochul went on to thank the president and Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for saving New Yorkk taxpayers $1.3 billion. Duffy responded by explaining New York City "deserves a Penn Station that reflects America’s greatness and is safe and clean."

The Trump Administration will now work directly with Amtrak, which owns the station, to get the project started. With Madison Square Garden sitting directly above Penn Station, there were conflicting plans to move the legendary venue across the street and keep it where it is and carefully do the work underground. It's unclear which approach will be taken now that the Department of Transportation is at the helm.

